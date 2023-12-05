Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Weston M. Hicks acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,522.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,493.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,486.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,278.59 and a twelve month high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

