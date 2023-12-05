Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.