Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

