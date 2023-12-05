Glenview Trust Co Invests $202,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 63.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 84.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,821,000 after buying an additional 966,816 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

