Glenview Trust Co Makes New $227,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 93.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Generac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $122.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

