Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 55,603 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,603 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 83.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 29.0% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 377,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinera by 58.1% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $953.06 million, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

