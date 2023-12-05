Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Fate Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

