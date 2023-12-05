Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,761 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. Terex Co. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

