Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,840 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

