Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $666,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,978,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.24 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

