Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Commvault Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after buying an additional 478,120 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,324,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.