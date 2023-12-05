Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $672,000 Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

