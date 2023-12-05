Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 90.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

