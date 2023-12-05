Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.03. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

