Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45,260 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Sabre worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sabre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SABR opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sabre

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,413.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.