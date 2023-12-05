Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,885 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.