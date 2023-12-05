Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,045 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in American Woodmark by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.6 %

American Woodmark stock opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $84.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

