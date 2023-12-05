Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,078 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

AKAM opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

