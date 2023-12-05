Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $716,000 Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bowlero by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Stock Up 0.3 %

Bowlero stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 134.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BOWL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bowlero

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bowlero news, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares in the company, valued at $459,319.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.