Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,233,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 468,275 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $647,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $304,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

