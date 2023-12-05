Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,298 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521,454 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1,776.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,690,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,894 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.