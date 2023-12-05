Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Green Plains worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPRE. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

