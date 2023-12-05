Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 18.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,811,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 2,182,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $68,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

