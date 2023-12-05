Hancock & Gore Ltd (HNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 28.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angus Murnaghan bought 75,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($17,384.11). 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Read More

Dividend History for Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG)

