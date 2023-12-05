Hancock & Gore Ltd (HNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 28.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Hancock & Gore alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angus Murnaghan bought 75,000 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250.00 ($17,384.11). 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.