Head to Head Comparison: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 4 1 0 2.20 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and FitLife Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $627.12 million 2.26 -$1.45 billion ($2.26) -0.86 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.03 $4.43 million $0.88 22.30

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -216.38% -4.02% -3.17% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

