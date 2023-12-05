Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,939,078,000 after acquiring an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.57. The company had a trading volume of 308,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $219.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.