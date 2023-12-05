i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

IIIV opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $671.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $10,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at about $9,396,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 166.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 621,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $6,807,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.