IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.25.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $98.53 on Friday. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,762,000 after buying an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,207,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

