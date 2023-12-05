IES (IESC) Set to Release Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th.

IES Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IESC opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

Get IES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IES by 4,466.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in IES by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IES by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 49,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IES by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IES by 571.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.