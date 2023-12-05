IES (IESC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th.

IES Stock Up 0.7 %

IES stock opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.26. IES has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $76.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

