Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Reduced by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Illumina were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.17. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

