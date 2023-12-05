IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.37% from the stock’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

