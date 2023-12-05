Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires £113,100 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Diane de Saint Victor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,885 ($23.81) per share, with a total value of £113,100 ($142,857.14).
Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($23.59) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,124 ($26.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,759.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,766.28. The firm has a market cap of £16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 746.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51.82 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,856.57%.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
