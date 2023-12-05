indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Now Covered by CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

INDI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.15. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 65.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $56,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

