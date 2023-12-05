Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Increased to $2.25 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innovid from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Innovid Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CTV opened at $1.59 on Friday. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.31.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Innovid had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Innovid

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,060,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,345.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,588 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Innovid in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Innovid in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

