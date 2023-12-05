Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,885 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 10,607,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,774,793. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.47, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

