Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,975,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,232,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,759,523. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

