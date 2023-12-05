International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,284. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

