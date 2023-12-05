Investors Research Corp Acquires 922 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1,920.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.