Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $283,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,656,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $700,726,000 after buying an additional 198,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

