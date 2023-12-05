Investors Research Corp Has $191,000 Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

