Investors Research Corp Has $95,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

