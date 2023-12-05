Investors Research Corp Invests $37,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on CECO shares. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $695.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

