Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,911 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Barclays assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

