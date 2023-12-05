Investors Research Corp Sells 144 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.