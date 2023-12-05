iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.94

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

iomart Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.98) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.20 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,566.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Get iomart Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

About iomart Group

(Get Free Report)

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.