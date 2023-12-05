iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.2889 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

