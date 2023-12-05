iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.52% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $31,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.