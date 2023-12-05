iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 393% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,492 call options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 4,106,470 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

