iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,200 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 661,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

